Owning a Bugatti is probably one of the costliest pleasures a human being could enjoy. One of the very basic annual maintenance operations, for example – an oil change – costs more than $25,000, and this is just a minimal fraction of the money you have to spend every 12 months to keep your French supercar in top condition. Things get ever more serious if you damage the exterior.

Let’s imagine that you’ve scratched the roof of your shiny Bugatti Chiron but you don’t want to go the the brand’s official shop just to save a few dollars. One option is to repaint the panel but if the damage is too deep, there’s no other option than replacing it. And then, again, if you decide to do the repair by yourself, there’s now a roof assembly available on the internet to support your effort.

TheSupercarBlog pointed us to an ad on Intagram published by SGR Automotive a few days ago, which lists a Bugatti Chiron roof assembly. We have no idea what’s the source of this component, but the seller says it’s an OEM part in perfect condition. The available photos indeed show a mint roof assembly finished in blue with no marks on the paint or the carbon fiber structure.

It’s important to note that in the Chiron, the roof assembly is much more than just a simple panel covering the passenger compartment. In the supercar, it plays an integral role in the Chiron’s monocoque and is a structural member of the entire vehicle. Needless to say, even minimal imperfections to its carbon fiber structure could affect negatively the Chiron’s road behavior in corners.

SGR Automotive wants $55,000 for the roof assembly. Sure, that’s enough money to buy you a decently specified brand new 2022 Toyota Supra, but in the Bugatti world, 55 grand is close to nothing. If this roof assembly is indeed an OEM component, it’s probably well worth its money, considering a brand new fuel tank costs $20,000, plus $22,000 to have it replaced.