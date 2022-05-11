Listen to this article

The long-rumored Mazda6 with a rear-wheel drivetrain is not happening soon, but that doesn't stop folks from imagining what it could look like. This time, Kolesa puts out a fictional rendering of the supposed upcoming Mazda6 using the automaker's latest design language – and we like what we're seeing sans some reservations.

Unlike the previous rendering we've seen, which was just an evolution of the current Mazda6's Kodo styling, Kolesa's rendering takes from the CX-60's design. Those hints are seen through the front and rear fascias, narrow lighting elements, and set of wheels.

While the lights and the boxed-off nose look arguably good in sedan form, we can't help but notice that the wheel design somehow makes this version look like a Honda Accord (especially with the fastback form). We like what we're seeing at the rear, though there's a tad hint of German-esque with the execution, which isn't exactly a bad thing.

The use of CX-60's design cues isn't a shot in the dark. The all-new crossover uses Mazda's Skyactiv Multi Solution Scalable Architecture. This new platform is rear-wheel-drive and can cater to six-cylinder engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains, which was the direction that Mazda's heading to with the '6' as reported in the past.

As mentioned earlier, Mazda has already ruled out the RWD Mazda6. In an interview with Autocar, Mazda Europe development and engineering boss Joachim Kunz confirmed that the Japanese company is focusing on crossovers and SUVs for now, instead of developing a new Mazda6. It's an unsurprising move, given that these high-riding vehicles have been the brand's best-sellers for quite some time.

This confirmation has certainly put out the fire among hopefuls of a sportier midsize sedan from the Japanese automaker. It's a business decision, and understandably so. But if you're still aiming for a Mazda6 to buy soon, it's best to wait for the updates that are already in the pipeline.