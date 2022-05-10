Listen to this article

BMW enthusiasts can't wait for May 20 to arrive. That's when the new M4 CSL debuts to the world, and to fan the flames a bit, an official video from BMW M offers a taste of what to expect. It gets even better, however, with a fresh set of CSL spy photos showing the interior in sharp detail. Combined, we easily have our best look at what should be the hottest two-door BMW of them all.

The timing of the video and spy shots couldn't be better. BMW M shared a four-minute video on YouTube that discusses some of the prep work and testing that's gone into the new CSL. In the process, we get a close-up look at the ducktail spoiler and a straight-up confirmation of the rubber being used – Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R. The high-performance track-focused tires probably come as little surprise, as does the lack of a back seat. The video offers a glimpse of empty space behind the driver, and it also confirms another detail: The M4 CSL will use an automatic transmission.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M4 CSL New Spy Photos

22 Photos

If you feel the video is a bit too obscure regarding the seats and gearbox, we offer a fresh series of spy photos in the above gallery for your consideration. There's no missing the automatic stalk in the center console, surrounded by carbon fiber with M and CSL branding clearly visible. Another interior shot captures the aggressive CSL front seats with nothing behind them. The rear-seat delete will be part of BMW's weight-savings activity that could cut over 200 pounds from the M4. And if the boosted 3.0-liter six-pot gets a 550-horsepower upgrade as rumors suggest, the CSL could be exceptionally fast on a track.

Are we talking record-setting fast? The video from BMW M does hint at turning timed laps on the Nordschleife, but don't expect the CSL to rival the likes of the Porsche 911 GT2 RS for an all-out Nürburgring record. However, there is a very good chance that BMW will push the CSL to its limit for a manufacturer record as the fastest production Bimmer to ever lap the 'Ring.