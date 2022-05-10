Listen to this article

Honda is tweaking its Odyssey lineup for 2023. The automaker is adding a new Sport trim, but it comes at the cost of the LX. The loss of the entry-level trim greatly increases the model's starting price, making the EX the new bottom for the Odyssey line.

When the 2023 Honda Odyssey EX arrives, it will start at $38,635 (all prices include the $1,295 destination charge), which is a bit more than the 2022 variant, which starts at $37,735. However, that's a sizable jump over the 2022 LX's $34,335 price tag.

Gallery: 2023 Honda Odyssey Sport

2 Photos

The new Sport trim will slot between the EX-L and Touring trims. It stands out from the other variants with its unique interior and exterior trim upgrades. The Odyssey Sport receives darkened taillights and black 19-inch wheels on the outside. Further enhancing the Sporty's styling is gloss black trim on the grille, headlight trim, fog light surrounds, door mirrors, and B- and C- pillars.

The blacked-out styling bleeds into the interior, where Honda adds a black headliner and black leather seats that feature contrasting red stitching on the first- and second-row outboard seats. The Sport also receives red accent lighting on the dash, in the footwells, and in the door handles and door pockets.

2023 Model Price (After $1,295 Destination Charge) Odyssey EX $38,635 Odyssey EX-L $41,705 Odyssey Sport $42,205 Odyssey Touring $45,745 Odyssey Elite $50,765

The Sport is available in Platinum White, Crystal Black Pearl, and Radiant Red Metallic. Sonic Gray Pearl is available on the Odyssey for the first time, and it's available on the Sport, Touring, and Elite trims.

While Honda's rejiggered its lineup for 2023, the engine is not. The same 3.5-liter V6 carries over, producing the same 280 horsepower (208 kilowatts) and 262 pound-feet (355 Newton-meters) of torque. It pairs with Honda's 10-speed automatic with paddle shifters.

Honda is also announcing its Honda Service Pass, designed to cover select maintenance services. Honda will offer it to buyers of certain 2023 Honda models, and it includes services such as oil and filter changes, tire rotation, and multi-point inspections for a vehicle's first two years or 24,000 miles, whichever comes first.

The 2023 Honda Odyssey EX begins arriving at dealers on May 23.