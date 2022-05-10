Listen to this article

There's much we don't know about the camouflaged prototype you see here, believed to be a new crossover SUV from Ford called the Fusion Active. We do know it was spotted recently near Ford's development center and proving grounds in Dearborn. And we think it's destined for the US market in the next year or two.

It's also not the first time we've seen this boxy, wagonesque Fusion in public. A test vehicle dressed in similar camo was captured in the arctic in March, and since then, it appears different taillights have been installed. It also seems some of the false panels at the rear have been removed, as this test vehicle isn't quite as bulky along the roof and backside. Looking closely at the rear hatch, there's some kind of bar or sharp body line running horizontally that connects with the taillights, arcing downward.

Gallery: Ford Fusion Active Spy Photos

11 Photos

There are a couple of Chinese-market Fords that could be working behind the scenes on this new Fusion. The Equator is an SUV that debuted last year, offering three-row seating in a package that looks much like the test vehicle we see here, at least in terms of overall shape. There's also the Ford Evos, a curious coupe crossover with a face similar to the Equator, wrapped in a sleeker package that sits a bit lower to the ground.

We see aspects of both in this Fusion Active prototype. The Equator's boxy shape is a good match, but it sits lower like the Evos. Zooming in on the front of the prototype, it looks like there are indentations in the camo wrap at the corners of the fascia, similar to the driving lamps on the Equator. Both Chinese models have a wide grille with narrow headlights, and we suspect that's exactly what you'll find behind the covers on this test car.

What about under the hood? If it indeed borrows from the Equator or Evos, it likely runs a 2.0-liter EcoBoost with an eight-speed automatic in a version of Ford's C2 platform. That's also the platform used for the Maverick, meaning the Fusion Active could offer standard front-wheel drive with all-wheel drive optional.

With the Ford Edge expected to end next year, the timing would be perfect for Ford to inject new blood into the midsize SUV segment. That could mean a debut late this year or sometime in the first half of 2023.