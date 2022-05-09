Listen to this article

DeLorean’s teaser campaign hasn’t revealed much of the car since it cryptically began on April 1. We weren’t going to see it until its August 18 debut at Pebble Beach, but DeLorean has moved it up to this month. The new DeLorean EVolved breaks cover on May 31. DeLorean Motor Company made the announcement last week on Twitter.

According to the tweet, fans couldn’t contain their excitement. They couldn’t wait until the DeLorean’s August debut, and they demanded that the company reveal it sooner. The company has obliged.

The EVolved’s design, penned by Italdesign, looks much more curvaceous than the blocky DMC-12 from the 1980s. We don’t know how much the original will inspire the new model, but we expect the EVolved to sport wholly unique styling. However, one feature the new model will have are the original’s iconic gullwing doors. We have zero powertrain details, but its name provides a big clue at what will propel it.

A previous teaser revealed that the DeLorean would arrive with louvers over the back windows, just like the original. Another teaser showed off the car’s LED light bar at the rear that spans the entire back and extends over the wheel arches.

We hope DeLorean continues the car’s teaser campaign because we’d like to see as much of it as we can before the official debut at the end of the month. We don’t know if we’ll see one or several DeLorean models simultaneously debut. In early April, the company confirmed that it’d reveal several DeLorean versions based on decades – 1990, 2000, and 2010 – before revealing the 2023 DeLorean.

DeLorean CEO Joost de Vries said we would see 40 years of history packed into 90 days in the lead-up to the reveal. DeLorean now only has three weeks to make that happen, and we hope we get to see all the variants. Having a new DeLorean in four decades is exciting as the car has become an American pop culture icon thanks to The Back to the Future movie franchise.