Mercedes-Benz Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener published the first teaser images Vision AMG concept on his Instagram page. He promises it's an "all-electric performance show car." More details arrive on May 19.

The teaser images simply show a line drawing of the Vision AMG in profile. There's a pointy front end and a sleek roofline. An arched line forms the rear fenders, and the angular elements for the tail match the sharp corner on the nose.

A production version of the Vision AMG will arrive in 2025, according to Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius at the Financial Times Future of the Car Summit as reported by Autocar. "Next week, we will show what we think the electric performance world will look like when it's made by AMG," he said. Källenius says the model rides on a dedicated electric architecture.

Based on the 2025 launch timing, it seems like the production-spec Vision AMG is the division's next standalone model after the One hypercar. That vehicle should begin deliveries sometime this year to the 275 wealthy clients with an order for the machine.

The Mercedes-AMG One boasts a 1.6-liter turbocharged V6 and four electric motors to make over 1,000 horsepower (746 kilowatts). The brand still isn't disclosing the powerplant's total output. The setup allegedly lets the hypercar do a 0-to-124 mph (200 km/h) run in less than six seconds and achieve a top speed in excess of 217 mph (350 km/h).

AMG is already working on high-horsepower variants of Mercedes' EQ-branded EVs. For example, the AMG EQS has a dual-motor powertrain making 751 hp (560 kW) and 752 lb-ft (1,020 Nm) of torque in its Boost function. The normal output is 649 hp (483 kW) and 700 lb-ft (949 Nm). A 107.8-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery supplies the power to the motors.

The EQE AMG is coming, too, with 617 hp (460 kW) and 701 lb-ft (950 Nm) in standard trim or a temporary output of 677 hp (505 kW) and 738 lb-feet (1,001 Nm) with the available Dynamic Plus package. It has a 90.6-kWh battery.