New teaser images show the new BMW M2 in profile and provide a zoomed view of the tail to offer a better look at the rear wing on the trunk lid. It rides on a set of bronze-colored wheels with an angular, dual-spoke design.

This M2 wears a swirly camouflage pattern that hides the details of the design. However, the photo provides a good idea of the vehicle's proportions. The nose is long and arches downward at the front. The side sills are prominent, and the rear fenders have muscular proportions.

We are seeing the M2 testing with two exhaust layouts. The regular setup appears to be a pair of pipes on each side of the body with a piece of bodywork separating them. The other design is more visually distinctive by having four outlets in a trapezoidal shape with two on top and two with slightly wider spacing on the bottom.

Recent spy shots offered a look inside an M2 prototype. There are a pair of large screens for the digital instrument panel and infotainment display. The center console has a tall gearshift and a circular dial for controlling the iDrive software.

Under the long hood, there's reportedly a version of the S58 twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. This application reportedly has an output of around 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts). So far, we are only seeing the M2 with an automatic gearbox. It's not clear whether a manual transmission would be available.

We don't know when BMW intends to unveil the M2. The company confirms that assembly begins "at the end of 2022" at its factory in San Luis Potosí, Mexico. The automaker also builds the 3 Series and 2 Series Coupe at this plant. The brand is hiring 800 employees to start a second production shift there.

BMW is also promising the debut of a new M car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed that runs from Thursday, June 23, through Sunday, June 26. Given the teasers, we can't rule out that the unveiling might be the M2.