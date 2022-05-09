Listen to this article

The Toyota GR Corolla is shaping up to be a stunning hot hatch. It won’t go on sale until later this year, but AutoGuide.com got Toyota Formula Drift driver Ken Gushi behind the wheel of one to show off the car’s capability on both the track and the dirt. However, Gushi goes a bit further by providing some essential racing tips anyone can use when they are at the race track next.

Gushi gives a thorough overview of some racing basics for both on the track and the dirt. The new GR Corolla comes with all-wheel drive, giving the hatch more agility than ever before. Gushi begins by covering braking and cornering, demonstrating the differences between how the car handles on tarmac compared to how it operates on the dirt. Gushi also provides an overview of how to properly heel-and-toe and left-foot brake, which can shave off precious seconds from your lap time.

The Toyota GR Corolla has several substantial upgrades over the standard model. Powering it is the G16E-GTS 1.6-liter turbocharged three-cylinder that produces 300 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 273 pound-feet (270 Newton-meters) of torque. The power runs through a six-speed manual gearbox with rev-matching functionality. Gushi also demonstrates how to heel-and-toe for those with a car that lacks this helpful feature. The hatchback all-wheel-drive system has selectable torque split settings.

Toyota goes beyond upgrading the Corolla’s powertrain to make the GR variant. The model rides on a modified version of the GA-C platform, though it’s received additional weld points and structural adhesive for extra rigidity. Toyota uses aluminum for the front doors and hood to keep the weight down.

The GR Corolla goes on sale before the end of the year in its Core variant, while the hotter Circuit Edition variants will arrive in 2023. Toyota has seen so much demand that it had to tell some dealers in some parts of the country last month to stop taking orders. The company plans to produce just 6,500 examples in the first year, and it looks like it’ll be a hoot to drive both on and off the track. Toyota hasn’t announced the price for the car just yet.