Listen to this article

When it came time to order a 2022 Chevrolet Corvette, nearly half of the buyers opted for the convertible. According to a breakdown from the automaker (below), 52 percent of the sports cars' production was the coupe, and droptop was 48 percent of the volume.

Corvette Convertible buyers preferred a vehicle with lots of amenities compared to coupe customers. For example, 52 percent of the droptops were the range-topping 3LT trim level, versus 33 percent for the coupe.

Of the folks who ordered the convertible, 37 percent of them opted for the D84 option, which paints the roof and nacelles in the shade Carbon Flash. Only 9 percent ticked the box for the D86 option, which makes the nacelles Carbon Flash but leaves the roof in body color.

For the coupe, 79 percent of buyers went with the body-colored painted roof. The second most popular option was the 10 percent of folks who ordered the transparent panel.

Gallery: 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition

9 Photos

The performance exhaust, which has option code NPP, is very popular with Corvette customers. It lifts the engine's output to 5 horsepower to take the output to 495 hp (369 kilowatts). The take rate for the pipes was 87 percent

2022 Corvette buyers had a preference for the Z51 Performance Package with the MagneRide suspension with Performance Traction Management because 46 percent of orders had this sophisticated chassis system. A further 23 percent of customers got the Z51 pack with the regular version of the MagneRide tech.

Chevy is now taking orders for the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray. Prices now start at $63,195 after the mandatory $1,295 destination fee, which is $1,000 more than the 2022 model year.

There are several new options like black exhaust tips for $200 and aluminum interior trim for $595. The additional wheel choices include Gloss Black for $995, Satin Black with red stripes for $1,495, Ultra-Bright Machined for $1,995, and Tech Bronze for $3,195.

Later in the 2023 model year, the much-anticipated Corvette Z06 will join the lineup. Pricing isn't yet available for the speedier model.