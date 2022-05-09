Listen to this article

Germany's Sport Auto regularly tests vehicles on the Nürburgring Nordschleife and the Hockenheimring. This time, the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS gets an opportunity to lap the famous courses and show the times it can put down.

The 718 Cayman GT4 RS boasts a version of the 4.0-liter flat-six from the 911 GT3 that makes 493 horsepower (368 kilowatts) and 331 pound-feet (449 Newton-meters) in this application. The powerplant has a 9,000-rpm redline. This gets the coupe to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 196 mph (315 kph).

Gallery: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: First Drive

102 Photos

The only gearbox option is a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. Power goes to the rear wheels

The GT4 RS makes extensive use of carbon fiber, including using the material for the front fenders and hood. There's also lightweight glass in the rear window. The result is a vehicle that weighs 3,227 pounds (1,464 kilograms).

To handle the track, the GT4 RS has an adjustable suspension with revised settings for the dampers, springs, and sway bars.

Given all of these parts, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the GT4 RS looks stable on the tracks in this video. The car regularly pulls over a G of lateral acceleration and sometimes in excess of 1.5 G. The braking ability is similarly potent.

Sport Auto's driver manages to hustle GT4 RS around the Nürburgring Nordschleife in 7 minutes 16.15 seconds. This is a bit slower than Porsche's official time of 7:04.511. The automaker had racing driver Jörg Bergmeister behind the wheel. Both of them appeared to use the 12.8-mile (20.6-kilometer) timing setup around the famous track.

Sport Auto's lap around the GP layout of the Hockenheimring looks similarly impressive. The GT4 RS completes the circuit with a time of 1:47.6.

Deliveries of the 718 Cayman GT4 RS don't begin in the United States until summer 2022. Prices start at $143,050 after the $1,350 delivery fee. If you decide to tick every option box the cost can go as high as $218,485.