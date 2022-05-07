Bruno Senna Drives McLaren Artura On New Miami GP Circuit

Listen to this article

To kick off Formula One’s weekend at the new Grand Prix circuit in Miami, Bruno Senna had the chance to check out the track behind the wheel of the McLaren Artura supercar. This brand-new supercar blends past McLaren magic with the added benefit of hybrid power for improved performance. Bruno Senna’s uncle, legendary F1 driver Ayrton Senna, won his last race on American soil at the US Grand Prix on the streets of phoenix twenty-one years ago, so it was only fitting that his nephew Bruno should pilot the latest McLaren supercar around this exciting new American F1 track.

The new F1 track in Miami is a purpose-built facility that hopes to host F1 races for years to come. The upcoming Miami Gand Prix is the first true race that will be held on this circuit which promises to give drivers a unique challenge to overcome. First, drivers must learn about this brand new track and become familiar with all of its unique characteristics, and then there’s the track’s rubbering in process.

Most tracks that F1 drives on are very active with other race series, so there is a familiar layer of rubber present on the racing line. When it comes to the Miami circuit, the only other cars on track before F1’s arrival were supercars driven by owners and renters for fun.

Thankfully Bruno Senna was onsite with the new McLaren Artura to help with the track’s rubbering in process. Before the F1 cars hit the track for free practice, Bruno Senna had the opportunity to test out the latest car from the company that give his uncle three world championships.

The McLaren Artura is a unique hybrid-powered supercar that debuts a host of new features we will see on future McLarens. The McLaren Artura is built on an all-new carbon tub that is both lighter and optimized for hybrid powertrains. Power comes from a 3.0-liter V6 engine and axial flux E-motor for a combined output of 671 horsepower (500 Kilowatts) and 531lb-ft (720 Newton Meters) of torque.

Bruno Senna seems to be a fan of the Artura on track, “t was truly amazing to be able to push the McLaren Artura around this dynamic and free-flowing new Grand Prix circuit in the heart of Miami. The Artura is a car that keeps on giving, especially on a track; it’s smooth and refined but with an aggressive edge that is just waiting to be discovered as you utilize the E-motor combined with the powerful V6 engine. It’s predictable and fun – the perfect ride for a Grand Prix weekend.”