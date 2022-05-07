Listen to this article

The longstanding partnership between Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team since 2013 bears new fruit.

There's now an official team watch: the IWC Pilot's Watch Chronograph 41 Edition "Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team." This watch will be worn by the team, including designers, aerodynamicists, race engineers, strategists, and mechanics.

More importantly, you can buy one for yourself even if you're not part of the champion F1 team – but for a pretty penny.

The Mercedes F1 Team's official team watch is made from lightweight and rigid grade 5 titanium, which offers the highest strength-to-density ratio of any metal. The metal is known to be used in the manufacturing and production of automotive parts that are subject to immense stresses.

The 41mm timepiece has a titanium body in greyish shimmer after machining and sandblasting. The black dial has printing and luminescence in the team's signature shade of green. Under the sapphire glass at the back, the IWC-manufactured 69385 caliber chronograph movement is visible in the classic column-wheel design, consisting of 231 individual parts. The power reserve is up to 46 hours.

There are two straps available for the Pilot’s Watch Chronograph 41 Edition Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team: a black embossed calfskin strap and a green rubber strap. Through the company's EasX-CHANGE system, they can be easily swapped at the touch of a button without additional tools.

The Pilot's Watch Chronograph 41 Edition Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team is priced at $7,850. It's just in time for the first Miami Grand Prix, happening this weekend from May 6-8, 2022. Race day is on Sunday at the Miami International Autodrome in Florida.