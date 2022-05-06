Listen to this article

It’s difficult to hide the long-wheelbase variant of a vehicle. Automakers can’t easily conceal the extra metal and larger doors under a dubious camouflage wrap. This applies to the Bentley Bentayga LWB last spotted in late 2021. One couldn’t miss the extra mass between the wheels. The roomy SUV hasn’t debuted yet, but unofficial renderings from our friends at Kolesa.ru turn the model into a reality.

While the new Bentayga will be longer than the standard variant, its styling isn’t changing. The spy shots have shown off a Bentley that wears the same front- and rear-end design as the regular model. Bentley gave the Bentayga a mid-cycle refresh for the 2021 model year, and that’s what this rendering shows the SUV wearing. However, anything can change before a debut.

Gallery: Bentley Bentayga Long-Wheelbase Renderings

2 Photos

If there are any styling changes, they’ll be found inside, which the rendering does not show. The LWB Bentayga will cater to rear-seat passengers in markets like the Middle East and, particularly, China, which receives a litany of elongated models not sold elsewhere in the world. Mercedes offers an elongated E-Class, while BMW offers an LWB 5 Series. We expect Bentley to add a ton of tech and luxury into the back seats.

The longer Bentayga’s powertrain lineup likely won’t change either, just like the styling. The Bentayga is available with three engines, but we don’t expect it to get the V12 as a Speed variant. Instead, the Bentley will likely sport the hybrid V6 and the twin-turbocharged V8 as powertrains.

We have no idea when Bentley will reveal the new Bentayga, but the company is teasing a debut for May 10. However, all Bentley has released so far are interior teaser images of a purple-tinted cabin. Whatever Bentley plans to debut, it’ll be packed with luxurious technology.

There have been rumors for years of a long-wheelbase Bentayga. It is surprising that it has taken this long to arrive, as the SUV, Bentley’s first, arrived in 2016. However, the company is finally rectifying that, and it should find success just like the standard model.