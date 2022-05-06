Listen to this article

Lamborghini Huracan STO owners looking to modify their supercars now have a new option from VB. The company, founded by former Lamborghini test driver Valentino Balboni, is making a new lightweight hybrid titanium-Inconel exhaust system for the supercar.

The exhaust follows the formula of other VB systems – reducing weight. The Huracan’s new system weighs just 14.2 pounds (6.45 kilograms). The system is made from titanium for the exhaust itself, with Inconel used for the bellows; however, the two materials presented a welding challenge, forcing VB to design the exhaust with two titanium billet-cut links on each pipe.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan STO Exhaust By Valentino Balboni

The exhaust also introduces gas flows optimization based on jet engine technology, and it’s completely handmade with TIG welding. The exhaust is a bolt-on product, using the OEM mountings, which is what you’d expect from Lamborghini’s former test driver.

“Our new VB exhaust is the best system that can possibly be manufactured for the amazing Huracan STO,” said Balboni, “I will not hide that this exhaust has been the most challenging and fascinating one so far to design.”

Balboni began VB in 2016, building a titanium exhaust for the Aventador LP-750 SV, which was followed by custom pipes for the Aventador S series. VB has built exhausts for the Aventador SVJ and Ultimae, too.

The Lamborghini Huracan STO debuted in late 2020, designed as a race car for the road as the company looked to make the supercar even lighter than the Huracan Performante. Lamborghini used carbon fiber for more than 75 percent of the car’s bodywork and was able to make the windscreen 20 percent lighter, too.

Powering the supercar is a naturally aspirated 5.2-liter V10 that makes 630 horsepower (470 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. It can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in three seconds. It only needs nine to hit 124 mph (200 kph).

VB will limit Huracan STO exhaust system production to just 40 units worldwide. However, it will also offer 20 Valentino signature edition systems, which will feature the owner’s name and other one-off details for special clients. The exhaust is made in Italy, and VB delivers it in a “highly exclusive flight case.” Neat.