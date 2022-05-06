Listen to this article

The automotive industry has been slowly entering the metaverse in various ways. McLaren Automotive is the latest automaker to join the digital fray with the launch of MSO Lab.

MSO Lab is the first step in McLaren Automotive's ambitious metaverse plan, which includes a new digital community from McLaren Special Operations (MSO), the company's in-house customization program. And of course, membership to the MSO Lab enables access to Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) and the opportunity to unlock unique member experiences, opportunities, and utilities.

Membership in the MSO Lab unlocks access to member-only channels, along with interaction with McLaren Automotive and MSO teams, early intel, and guaranteed access to future drops. There are exclusive rewards for early MSO Lab members as well, which include an unseen digital sketch from the McLaren design team, a behind-the-scenes virtual tour of McLaren Technology Center, and the chance to attend McLaren Automotive events.

"I am delighted to be able to finally pull the covers off the MSO LAB digital community which we have created as a new way to interact with customers and fans in the Web3 universe," said Gareth Dunsmore, Chief Marketing Officer, McLaren Automotive.

The first MSO Lab drop is called the Genesis Collection, featuring the McLaren P1. A limited and invite-only randomized NFT mint will be launched on May 11, 2022. A series of 2,012 generatively created NFTs of the McLaren P1 and P1 GTR supercars will be available on the Ethereum blockchain. Each McLaren NFT will be priced at 0.5ETH.

The MSO Lab community and the new Genesis Collection are supported by the new McLaren marketplace through the company's partnership with InfiniteWorld, a leading metaverse infrastructure platform.