Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The BMW i5 is the upcoming electric counterpart to the next-gen 5 Series. This one has different headlights than in previous photos, suggesting the pieces here might be the production specification. Expect the reveal to be in 2023.

Gallery: BMW i5 EV New Spy Photos

20 Photos

This gallery of spy shots provides a great look at the interior of the refreshed BMW 1 Series. There's fabric covering the dashboard. The bits that are visible appear to be the same as what's in the latest 2 Series Active Tourer. It should also run the iDrive 8 infotainment software.

Gallery: BMW 1 Series Redesign Spy Shots

18 Photos

Here's a great look inside the new BMW M2. Despite the camouflage, you can easily see the dual-screen setup. Production of this model begins in late 2022, so we might not have to wait too long to see the unveiling.

Gallery: New 2023 BMW M2 Spy Shots

16 Photos

The upcoming refresh for the BMW X5 gives the crossover an updated face with thinner headlights and a redesigned bumper. We're expecting the updated model to debut before the end of the year.

Gallery: New BMW X5 Spy Shots

11 Photos

We believe Peugeot intends to call this model the 4008. It's the brand's take on the coupe-inspired crossover. Mechanically, the vehicle reportedly shares parts with the Peugeot 308. The powertrains are electrified.

Gallery: 2023 Peugeot 4008 spy photos

21 Photos

The interior of this next-gen Porsche Panamera reveals an image of the new model on the infotainment screen. The exterior styling doesn't change much. Inside, there are lots of capacitive buttons. Plus, the front passenger gets a dedicated screen, in addition to the ones for the instruments and infotainment. The debut should happen in 2023.

Gallery: 2024 Porsche Panamera interior spy photos

15 Photos

It's not too common for us to see an automotive executive test driving a future model. In this spy video, Albert Bierman, Hyundai Group's executive technical advisor, is getting into a Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan. Rumors suggest the production version of the EV could debut as soon as June.

This development vehicle for the next-gen Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class wears light camouflage. It has a lot of design cues from the latest C-Class. The new model is allegedly slightly larger than the previous one.

Gallery: 2023 Mercedes GLC with minimal camouflage spy photos

27 Photos

Here's our first look inside the European-market Volkswagen Passat. It has a large, tablet-orientation screen on the center console. The HVAC system controls are at the bottom. There's also a digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel.

Gallery: 2024 Volkswagen Passat interior spy photos