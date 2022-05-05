Listen to this article

It’s been well over a year since we caught our first glimpse of the 2023 BMW M2. Our spy photographers have captured the car out testing several times since then, and we’re still waiting for its debut. The latest photo batch still shows BMW covering it up, but the photos also reveal the interior.

BMW covers most of the M2’s dashboard, but a lot of it is left uncovered, revealing a significant change. The M2 will arrive with the brand’s dual-screen dashboard display that’s proliferating throughout BMW’s lineup. The display brings with it BMW’s latest iDrive 8 infotainment software. We expect the regular 2 Series to get the new dash layout and display later.

Gallery: New 2023 BMW M2 Spy Shots

16 Photos

The M2’s exterior remains hidden under a tight camouflage wrap, but the overall styling is more aggressive than the standard 2 Series or the even hotter M240i. The lower bumper has a new design to increase airflow to the car’s cooling systems, and there are vents in the inner lower corner of the headlights. It appears that this M2 sports a titanium exhaust, too, suggesting that this example is the even hotter Competition variant, which could have unique styling cues.

The new M2 will get its power from a modified version of the M4’s 3.0-liter inline-six turbocharged engine. Rumors point to the car producing around 450 horsepower (335 kilowatts) in Competition form. The regular M2 will make a tad less. The engine will drive the M2’s rear wheels, but it’s unclear if drivers will have a manual gearbox at their disposal. The M2 could be automatic-only. There are also rumors that BMW is developing an even hotter M2.

Late last month, BMW officially teased the 2023 M2 and announced that it would produce the model at its San Luis Potosí plant in Mexico. BMW also revealed that 2023 M2 production would begin at the end of 2022 as the company celebrates BMW M’s 50th anniversary. However, BMW hasn’t announced when it’d reveal the new M2, but we don’t think the company will make us wait too much longer.