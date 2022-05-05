Listen to this article

Polestar has announced the US pricing of the 2023 Polestar 2, along with other updates that go with the new model year. As far as the numbers go, there's an increase – though it's important to note that the company has also given the fastback EV substantial updates, including an increase in vehicle range.

The 2023 Polestar 2 Single Motor now starts at $48,400 – a $1,200 increase from before. The Dual Motor variant now starts at $51,900. Both prices are before the applicable $1,400 destination charge and Federal Tax Credit valued at $7,500.

As for the increase in range, only the 2023 Polestar 2 Dual Motor gets a bump, with a preliminary estimated 260-mile US EPA range. This increase is thanks to software improvements, implementing an 11-mile increase from the 2022 model year. The 2023 Polestar 2 Single Motor model is still rated at 270 miles by EPA.

Updates on the Polestar 2 for the new model year have been announced recently, but not all of them are available in the US. The US-spec Polestar 2 will have an upgraded heat pump designed for better cold-weather performance, new design options across the interior and exterior of the car, and a more advanced air quality sensor.

The Polestar 2 is now available in "Space" metallic black color, plus a new "Jupiter" metallic shade has been added to the list of color options. Both the standard 19-inch and optional 20-inch wheels have been redesigned. Inside, a new ventilated Nappa leather option is available in a light grey "Zinc" color, which is paired with new Light Ash wood trim.

There's a new performance software upgrade for the Performance Pack for the 2023 model year. The upgrade adds 68 horsepower and 15 lb-ft of torque to the car. The Performance Pack is only available for the dual-motor variant, but will also be available to purchase as a separate software upgrade for both existing and future dual-motor cars, with and without the Performance Pack.

Deliveries of the 2023 Polestar 2 will begin in September of this year.