Volvo has announced today that it’ll electrify its entire lineup in the US for the 2023 model year. No, not every model is going fully electric just yet. It means each Volvo model will feature some form of electrification, ranging from mild hybrids to plug-ins to full EVs. Volvo is also making a range of updates to its XC40 crossover.

The change will see the Volvo XC90, C60 Cross Country, and the XC40 now offer mild-hybrid engines. This is a step toward the company’s promised future of becoming a fully electric vehicle brand by 2030. The updated product portfolio gives customers a range of electrified options tailored to their lifestyle and charging situation.

Volvo updates the XC40 by giving it a new frameless grille plate and a new front bumper, aligning the design of the XC40 hybrid with the updated all-electric XC40 Recharge. Volvo also gives the Thor’s Hammer headlight signature a new shape. Inside the 2023 XC40, the company will offer premium leather-free upholstery options, which customers can pair with new exterior color and wheel choices.

Volvo will also roll out its built-in Google assistant in the XC40 and across the entire 2023 Volvo range. The system will allow Volvo to offer over-the-air updates to its vehicles, which could bring improved features and services to customers after they have purchased the vehicle.

The 2023 update also brings a range of styling updates across several other models. These include new colors, wheels, and interior options. The S60, V60, and V60 Cross Country get a new front grille design and updated rear bumper inserts. Volvo is also eliminating trim lines, allowing customers to combine the exterior design, interior upholstery, and equipment levels of their choice.

Volvo says that its 2023 lineup is now in production. The updated products will arrive at US dealers sometime this summer, including the updated XC40. Volvo’s updated product portfolio firmly stakes out its position on electrification while giving customers the choice of picking the electrified vehicle that best suits them.