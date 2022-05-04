Listen to this article

It's been a long time coming, but Audi enthusiasts in the United States will soon have a new sports sedan to enjoy. The RS 3 is slated to reach dealerships in the summer, and its MSRP will start at just under $60,000.

And we do mean just. Audi lists the RS 3 at $58,900, with a mandatory destination fee of $1,095 being extra. Added together, the total is $59,995 and for that, you actually get quite a bit. All RS 3 models have the same turbocharged 2.5-liter inline-five, making 401 horsepower (299 kilowatts). For the record, that's a few ponies more than you'll find in the RS 3 across the pond, and power still goes to all four wheels through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. It's enough to send the sedan to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds, and if you really love the bright green exterior, it's a no-charge color.

However, it's the only no-charge color Audi offers, so being less conspicuous will cost you. You'll pay $595 for any other color on the palette, or if none of those meet your needs, you can choose something custom through Audi's $3,900 exclusive special paint color option. To find the most expensive RS 3 you can get, we naturally selected that option in our fictional build.

Gallery: 2022 Audi RS3: First Drive

76 Photos

Other options include the RS Technology package for $2,750. That gives you a few notable items including a heads-up display, navigation, the upgraded Bang & Olufsen stereo, and a six-month subscription to Audi Connect, among other things. The $5,500 Dynamic Plus package adds ceramic front brakes, a carbon engine cover, and a bump in the speed limiter to 180 mph. More carbon fiber is available in the Carbon package, adding the material to the side mirrors, side sill inlays, and spoiler. Other miscellaneous items like Audi Side Assist with cross-traffic alert and a sport exhaust system take us to the grand total: $76,245.

Audi also offers a few packages that are only available with the green exterior. Those include the Black Optic Plus package and the RS Design package green, but a Kyalami Green RS 3 with every option selected still isn't as much as choosing something with a custom paint job. The total with these items selected is $74,595.

Those who choose no options still get a seriously quick sports sedan that's nicely equipped. 19-inch wheels are standard, as is a sport-tuned suspension. Inside you'll find a fully digital cockpit with a 12.3-inch driver display, a 10.1-inch center screen, and numerous drive modes to make the most of the power. And while 180 mph is a neat bragging point with friends at the pub, a zero-option RS 3 still accelerates to 155 mph just as quick as a fully-loaded model.