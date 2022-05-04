Listen to this article

BMW introduced the second-generation 2 Series for the 2022 model year. BMW hasn’t updated the entire 2 Series lineup just yet, leaving the portfolio without an M2 variant. It’s coming, but in the meantime, Carwow decided to pit the new M240i against the old M2 to see how the two compare.

The BMW M2 Competition’s advantage sits under its hood. The coupe sports BMW’s twin-turbocharged straight-six engine that produces 410 horsepower (305 kilowatts) and 405 pound-feet (550 Newton-meters) of torque. The M2 has a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic that sends power to the rear wheels, one disadvantage compared to the M240i.

The M240i is down on power, using a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six to make 374 hp (278 kW) and 368 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque. It routes power through an eight-speed automatic with a torque converter, but it powers all four wheels.

The AWD proved its worth in the first moments of the first race. The M240i rockets off the starting line, leaving the RWD M2 behind. The M2 begins to close the gap, but there isn’t enough race track to overtake the M240i, which crosses the finish line first. It completed the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds, but the M2 was right behind it with a 12.5-second quarter-mile time.

The M240i’s advantage disappears with the rolling races. In both instances, one with the car’s in their comfiest settings and the next in their sportiest, the more-powerful M2 Competition won. The M2 is lighter and more powerful, and that’s enough to win over the heavier M240i.

The brake test ends in a bit of a surprise. The M2 is lighter, which should give it the advantage, but the M240i has better brakes. They’re enough to stop the new coupe in the shortest distance, beating the M2 by three-quarters of a car length.

The M240i isn’t as potent as the M2 Competition, but BMW reshuffled the formula for a different type of performance. The two are close in performance, which will make the introduction of the 2023 M2 all the more interesting. How far will BMW separate the two? We’re excited to find out.