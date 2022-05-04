Listen to this article

The BMW X5, a popular model for the brand, will soon receive its mid-cycle refresh. New spy photos show the SUV wearing camouflage across the front and rear fascias, hiding the modest styling changes BMW is making to the model. There won’t be significant changes outside, but BMW will overhaul the interior to install its latest technology.

The facelifted X5 will wear new, slimmer headlights that sit above a restyled front bumper. Camouflage can’t hide the revised central intake opening or the vertical air curtains. BMW completely covers the grille, so we can’t spot any design changes, but it could get new styling. The rear won’t get as many changes as it looks like BMW is only updating the taillights even if the camouflage suggests otherwise.

Gallery: New BMW X5 Spy Shots

11 Photos

The high-performance X5 M will also receive the new styling, but things will remain the same under the hood. The updated model will use the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 powering the current car. The engine produces 617 horsepower (460 kilowatts) in the X5 M Competition. The mainstream X5 variants could see some changes in the powertrain department, but we’ll have to wait for the full reveal to learn those details.

The new styling outside will also coincide with a revamped interior that dramatically changes the layout. The X5 should receive BMW’s latest infotainment system, iDrive 8, and the large dash-mounted dual-screen display. The redesigned dash will be a significant interior change that brings the X5 in line with the rest of the BMW lineup.

We don’t know when BMW will launch the new X5, but the popular crossover should break cover before the end of the year. There were rumors that BMW would reveal the SUV last month, but the model never materialized. Ongoing supply chain issues have delayed the launch of some models, though we don’t even know if the X5 is late to its own reveal party. It should arrive in time to be a 2023 model.