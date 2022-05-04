Listen to this article

Henrik Fisker has a teaser rendering for a new vehicle that he calls the Ronin. But, we need to be patient to see it because the prototype doesn't debut until August 2023.

Fisker describes the Ronin as a "high-tech electric GT sports car." The only details available come from his Instagram post (below). He estimates a range of over 550 miles (885 kilometers) and intends to integrate the battery pack into the vehicle's structure. Pricing should start below $200,000.

It's not clear from Fisker's post, but this might be the same vehicle as a teaser from January 2022 (below). At that time, Fisker briefly tweeted the image but deleted it later. The picture showed the model during computational fluid dynamics (CFD) testing. The rendering of the air moving over the body also served as a way to cover the rear bodywork. Fisker said the vehicle was "in a segment that does not exist today, period."

Last year, Fisker showed the production version of the Ocean electric crossover and plans to begin assembly on November 17, 2022. Prices start at $37,499 and can go as high as $68,999.

The entry-level Ocean makes 275 horsepower (205 kilowatts) from a front-axle-mounted electric motor and can get to 60 miles per hour in 6.9 seconds. The Ultra trim boasts motors powering each axle for a total output of 540 hp (403 kW). It can reach 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and has an estimated range of 340 miles (547 kilometers). The Extreme grade pushes out total output to 550 hp (410 kW) and has an estimated range over 250 miles (563 kilometers).

Fisker recently began accepting reservations for the Pear. It has a starting price of $29,900 and has a planned launch date of 2024. The company is positioning the model as an EV for folks in urban areas.

Fisker is also working on the Alaska electric pickup. Although, the company hasn't given us much info on it in a while. The last teaser was from January 2021. It showed a truck with an angular design and what appeared to be a smallish cargo bed. Powertrain specs are a complete mystery at this point.