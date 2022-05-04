Listen to this article

It was late May 2020 when Aston Martin announced ex-AMG head honcho Tobias Moers to take the reins of the Gaydon-based sports marque. Less than two years later, the German executive is stepping down effective immediately but will remain within the company until July to assist his successor settle in. Former Ferrari CEO Amedeo Felisa – who left in 2014 after 26 years at Maranello – will replace him as CEO, joined by Roberto Fedeli as CTO.

Reports about Tobias Moers' potential departure have been swirling around the Internet since the beginning of the year. Autocar said such a move at the top of the hierarchy would come as a consequence of average financial results corroborated with "numerous departures of senior personnel." Back in January, Aston Martin chairman Lawrence Stroll denied the rumors: "I have no idea where that comes from. Tobias is doing a great job. He's staying here. He's the perfect partner for me."

2022 Aston Martin Valhalla production model

This shock move comes less than two weeks after Aston Martin announced its Racing Green strategy about embracing electrification in the coming years. To that end, 2024 will see the introduction of a plug-in hybrid model taking the shape of the mid-engined Valhalla. Come 2025, the firm’s first purely electric vehicle will hit the streets. Just a year later, every model in the lineup will offer a hybrid or EV option.

By 2030, Aston Martin wants to fully electrify its GTs and SUVs. The ultimate goal is to achieve carbon neutrality across all manufacturing processes and in the supply chain by 2039. It remains to be seen whether this timeline will change now that 76-year-old Amedeo Felisa has been appointed as the new CEO.

As for Roberto Fedeli, the new CTO had the same role at the Prancing Horse prior to his departure in 2014. Since then, he's worked for BMW, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati, prior to joining FAW-Silk last year.