Ford has announced that the Mustang Mach-E gets an increased towing capacity in Europe, among other updates that involve charging and driving comfort. Even better, existing Mustang Mach-E owners are part of the update, which is substantial considering how well the all-electric crossover is selling in the Old Continent.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E's approved braked towing capacity has now been increased to 1,000 kilograms (2,205 pounds) for extended range models in both rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. This is a jump from the previous 750 kg (1,653 lbs).

Ford said that the increased towing capacity should be "enough to allow customers to tow a typical small or average-sized fiberglass fishing boat."

Of note, the Mustang Mach-E is not officially rated for towing in the US as of this writing.

The increased towing capacity is only among the updates rolled out by Ford for the Mustang Mach-E. The charging time has also been reduced from 52 minutes to just 15 minutes – a 37-minute improvement to fill between 80-90 percent.

Take note that this change in charging curve is only applicable to DC chargers; those who charge at home on their 11 kW wall box chargers will not notice any changes.

Ford said that there are also enhancements to driver comfort through the recalibration of the one-pedal driving feature for smoother performance at lower speeds.

All of the said enhancements can go through over-the-air updates since there's no hardware upgrade needed. Even existing Mustang Mach-E owners can benefit from these updates.

Ford has been raking cash off the Mustang Mach-E in Europe ever since it started selling the model over a year ago. Towards the end of October 2021, it already outsold the outgoing Mondeo midsize sedan. In its first year of selling the model in Europe, Ford sold over 23,000 units – around 88 percent of that were customers from other brands.