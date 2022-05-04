Listen to this article

Remember the infamous episode of Oprah way back in the mid-2000s, where everyone in the audience was given a Pontiac G6? Flash forward nearly 20 years, and the G6 is long gone. Heck, Pontiac is long gone, but the Ford F-150 Lightning is back. And a school teacher from Atlanta, Georgia just got his own automotive talk show surprise, this time courtesy of The Ellen Show.

Michael Bonner is the owner of this new 2022 F-150 Lightning after "winning" a round of blindfolded musical chairs during the show. Truth be told, the game was just a ruse to give Bonner a proper shock. With blindfolds on and the music playing, the faux contestants in the game exited the stage, leaving Bonner dancing as Ellen revealed the ploy to the audience. Bonner had been on the show previously with his students and apparently, Ellen remembered. Once the music stopped, a very confused Bonner turned around as the doors opened to see a new F-150 Lightning waiting for him.

We don't know the details of this actual truck, but we can see Lariat embossed on the charging door. At the minimum, that's a $68,000 truck if equipped with the standard-range battery. With the extended-range battery, the price jumps to $78,000 and change. That also opens up the full 580-horsepower capability of the dual motors, while giving the truck a range of 320 miles.

The surprise giveaway comes just after the official production launch of the F-150 Lightning. It also coincides with teacher appreciation week, which began on May 2. Ford was obviously involved in the giveaway, with company CEO Jim Farley offering his congratulations to Bonner on Twitter.

The 2022 F-150 Lightning starts at just under $40,000 for the work-focused Pro model, destination charges not included. The XLT offers additional features as well as the option for the extended range battery pack. The Lariat further builds on XLT options, with the range-topper being the F-150 Lightning Platinum. Ford's flagship electric pickup comes standard with the extended-range battery and a price tag of $90,874.