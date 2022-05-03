Listen to this article

Relatively soon, Mercedes-Benz will have an all-electric equivalent of every core combustion-powered model from its portfolio. In the SUV segment, this means the GLE will soon be available with a zero-emissions powertrain, which will bring a different design and the EQE SUV moniker when it hits the market. It’s currently under development and we have a new spy video showing a camouflaged prototype to share with you.

This one comes from CarSpyMedia and shows us the electric SUV testing in Germany. The first part of the video films the EQE SUV driving toward the Nurburgring and in the second part, the machine hits the track for a high-speed test session. We can’t tell whether the test pilot unleashes the model’s full potential in this test but the vehicle looks quite fast and composed around the famous circuit.

This is a heavily camouflaged prototype, though we’ve already published more revealing photos showing the EQE SUV almost completely undisguised. A crash test car was snapped in March this year revealing the overall shape of the vehicle and the design of the front fascia, which very much looks like the larger and more expensive EQS SUV. Of course, there are differences in the styling between the two, but they look very similar in general.

There’s no official word from Mercedes regarding the powertrains, though it makes sense for the EQE SUV to share its hardware with the EQE sedan. If this assumption turns out to be true – and there’s little reason to believe it won't’ – a rear-wheel-drive model will act as a base version with an output of 288 horsepower (215 kilowatts) and 391 pound-feet (530 Newton-meters) of torque.

A more powerful, dual-motor setup is probably also in the cards, as well as an AMG-branded version with a power of up to 671 hp (500 kW).

Last month, Mercedes unveiled its flagship electric SUV, the EQE SUV, and it will be joined by the smaller EQE SUV later this year. There’s no official debut date confirmed, though we suppose the model will arrive before the year’s end.