Listen to this article

It's perfectly understandable if you're confused by the headline since we felt the same way after seeing this video. Rather than a raging bull, a prancing horse was spotted at Lamborghini's factory in Sant'Agata Bolognese. While it would be downright sensational to have a collab between the two exotic Italian marques, that's probably not the reason why a Ferrari was seen on its enemy's home turf.

The only logical explanation we can think of is that Lamborghini was benchmarking the SF90. It makes sense when you take into consideration the Aventador's replacement has been confirmed as a hybrid. Ferrari's Stradale is a PHEV, so we believe the electrified machine was being thoroughly analyzed to discover its high-tech tricks.

It's not the first time Lamborghini is caught spying on its competition as a Porsche 911 Turbo S (992) was seen in the same location last month. As a matter of fact, none other than company CEO and President Stephan Winkelmann was seen driving an Aston Martin DBX, right behind a Urus. As is the case with the SF90 Stradale, the classy SUV had provisional license plates we typically see on Italian cars undergoing testing.

The videos serve as a reminder automakers are always paying close attention to what their direct adversaries are doing. Competition is always healthy as it pushes companies to develop better products in a bid to lure in more customers. Benchmarking rival cars has been the modus operandi for decades, but we have to admit it still looks odd to see a Ferrari or a Porsche at Lamborghini HQ.

Lamborghini is on the dawn of a new era as it will electrify all three product lines by 2024 before launching an EV around 2028. It goes to show even a low-volume marque can't be immune to the European Union's increasingly stricter emissions laws. We are fairly certain the company would've wanted to retain the V10 and V12 as purely gasoline engines, but a dose of electrification is needed to keep the regulators happy.