Volkswagen seems to be especially proud of the new ID. Buzz, seeing how much effort it puts into promoting the all-electric bus. It will reach US soil in 2024 but there’s plenty of time until that happens and what better way to spend it than get to know the ID. Buzz from A to Z. To help us in that mission, the Wolfsburg-based manufacturer has just released a new documentary that goes in-depth on how the bus was designed, engineered, and built.

The 42-minute video is attached above and starts with a historical look at all the predecessors of the ID. Buzz. The host of the video is joined by Tobias Twele, who is a project manager at Volkswagen Comercial Vehicle’s oldtimer department. He shows the very first electric VW Transporter which was shown in prototype form back in 1972. A fleet of test vehicles was released on the streets of large German cities but the results were not satisfying.

Moving to this vehicle’s modern successor, the first prototype of the ID. Buzz was assembled in the summer of 2020, about two years before its projected market launch. This was the first time the digital drawings morphed into an actual vehicle and it was like one giant puzzle that needed to be assembled into something almost fully functional. A very beautiful moment, as Volkswagen’s engineers explain in the video – the moment you see everything you’ve been viewing on a screen for years transform into an actual moving machine.

The video then continues with detailed information about the interior, exterior, and drivetrain technologies found in the ID. Buzz. There’s also a separate section for the autonomous project based on the model, which is expected to be launched as a self-driving taxi in Hamburg in 2025. The ID. Buzz we saw last month is just the beginning as the German automaker has plans to release additional versions based on the battery capacity, length, and power. The future looks exciting for the electric bus.