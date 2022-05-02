Listen to this article

Many car enthusiasts enjoy working on cars. They range from weekend tinkerers to full-blown mechanics, but safety is paramount regardless of one’s skill level. One important safety measure is to chock the wheels. This prevents a car from rolling away while you’re working on it, and they are usually used when the car is on an incline. However, a video shared by the ViralHog YouTube channel shows what happens when you don’t.

The video shows a first-generation Chevy Silverado parked in a driveway with its hood popped open. A leg sticks out from underneath the pickup truck as someone works on it from underneath. There’s then an audible bang just before the truck begins to roll away. The mechanic brings his leg back underneath the truck as it rolls down the driveway, and you can hear him shouting expletives as the truck rolls across the road. The driver-side tire barely misses running over him and his leg.

The mechanic looks uninjured, jumping up and chasing after the pickup. He reaches it just as it rolls out of the frame, and he attempts to slow it down by grabbing the radiator shroud, shoes sliding across the asphalt as the truck drags him along. The Chevy and the mechanic disappear, but the truck slowly rolls back just before the video ends with the owner walking next to it. It doesn’t appear that the truck hit anything, likely rolling into the opposite driveway without issue.

The video is a friendly reminder to always chock your tires before working on a vehicle, even if it’s not up on ramps. Even the slight incline of a driveway is enough of the angle to send cars rolling. It’s not clear what exactly caused the truck to roll away, but the loud bang just before it does suggests that something gave way. Transmission and parking brakes can fail, and the last thing anyone wants is for either of them to fail when they’re underneath a vehicle.