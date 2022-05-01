Listen to this article

Have you ever dreamed of spending a vacation in a life-sized version of Barbie's iconic camper? Well thanks to a contest sponsored by Barbie, you can win a trip for you and your entire family to stay at a human-sized Barbie camper glamping experience. The winner of this contest has the opportunity to stay at the Barbie Camper for 3 days and 2 nights on location at a campsite in a campground outside of Los Angeles, California.

In addition to the sponsorship from Barbie, this unique camper build and contest is also sponsored by a peer-to-peer camper rental service called RVShare and Camp a family-oriented shopping and play center with 8 locations around America. This combined sponsorship effort will give one lucky family the chance to enjoy the Barbie RV, which is located at Bonelli Bluffs RV Resort and Campground just outside of Los Angeles, California.

The Barbie Camper used in this contest is based on Barbie's iconic camper toy but don’t let all of the pink fool you, this is a seriously impressive camper build. Strip away all of the unique Barbie design cues and you're left with an impressive and luxurious camper that is impressive in its own right.

The 30ft custom class A motorhome features all of the comforts of home in a family Barbie toy package. There is a full kitchen with a stovetop, sink, and refrigerator. This RV also includes all cookware, utensils, and toiletries that we've come to expect from quality overland and RV builds.

In addition to all the comforts of home, the Barbie RV includes a host of unique custom barbie touches with a huge amount of pink everything. The winner of this contest will receive Barbie merchandise, a Barbie Camper Pop-up Play Tent, an RVshare prize pack, and a CAMP gift pack that includes a $500 Visa gift card.