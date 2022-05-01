Listen to this article

It has been a while since Ferrari announced its first "SUV" that carries the name Purosangue. The four-door model will make its debut this year and now, a prototype with thinner wraps than ever was caught on the move in this latest spy video, courtesy of YouTube's Varryx.

As you can see, the prototype almost showed the Purosangue's sculpted body, though we can say that Ferrari has done a great job in concealing some parts despite the thinner camouflage. Unlike the previous sighting, the prototype here was also equipped with a different set of wheels. The rear end still flaunted the quad pipes that produced a beefy note while on the move.

As for the face, the Ferrari has slightly revealed the Purosangue's front fascia through its official teaser from March (see above).

At this point, Ferrari is still mum on details for the Purosangue. CEO Benedetto Vigna confirmed that it will be revealed "in the coming months." Considering how thin the wraps were on this latest sighting, we can expect a debut within the third quarter of 2022.

Of note, Vigna touted the Purosangue as a car that will "exceed our customers' expectations." As the conclusion to Ferrari's 15-car offensive from 2018 to 2022, the Purosangue will play a huge role in the range.

There isn't any confirmation from Maranello whether the Purosangue will be powered by a V12 at launch. It's highly possible, as the 12-cylinder mill remains to be the automaker's crown jewel.

What we know, however, is that the Purosangue will mark a new era for Ferrari. Not because it's the first "SUV" that the automaker will ever make – the automaker is set to push for electrification in a few years' time, with the first Ferrari EV set to debut in 2025.

Of note, the Italian automaker is set to reveal its next business plan in June.