Listen to this article

If you’re in the market for a new Porsche or looking to waste time on their online configurator we have good news for you. Porsche recently updated the online configurator for all of its models to include their entire library of Paint-To-Sample offerings. Porsche has been offering Paint-To-Sample to its customers for decades, but this is the first time you can test out this offering on their online configurator.

Porsche has offered customization options and paint-to-sample for decades. Porsche is so dedicated to meeting unique customer requests that they even sold a Porsche 356 covered in fur in the 1950s. This is the first-time customers can play with Porsche’s Paint-To-Sample offering in its online configurator. This option is available on all Porsche models except the 911, which is on its way in the coming months.

Porsche’s Paint-To-Sample catalog includes 160 pre-approved colors that Porsche has developed and completed feasibility testing for all of its models. To help customers choose their Paint-To-Sample color Porsche includes filters to break down colors between metallic and non-metallic. Customers can also choose a color group to narrow down colors from a specific color pallet.

The online configurator upgrade allows Porsche customers to see every single color on a live render of their dream Porsche. This is an incredibly helpful tool that allows the customer to really visualize a color before pulling the trigger on this unique program. It’s also important because there is a change that the combination of Paint-To-Sample and model has never been done before so the render is the best way to visualize the final product. Things like shadows, highlights, and even simulated locations help Porsche display all of their unique Paint-To-Sample

So, what if you cannot find the perfect color for your next Porsche in its extensive Paint-To-Sample catalog? Well, Porsche now offers a program called Paint-To-Sample Plus on all models except the Cayenne. In this program, a customer will bring a sample of the color they are seeking to their local Porsche dealership. The sample is sent to Porsche AG where it is analyzed. Porsche works to complete feasibility testing on the bespoke paint color and only offers the final product to the customer if it passes testing. If the color should fail, Porsche covers all of the costs associated with the testing, a rigorous process that can take almost a year in some cases.

Which Porsche Paint-To-Sample color is your favorite?