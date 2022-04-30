Brabus Shadow 900 Is A Tuned Boat With HP To Spare

Listen to this article

Are you looking for the perfect boat to compliment your Brabus road cars? Well then, the new Brabus Shadow 900 is the perfect boat for you. Built-in a collaboration between legendary German Tuner Brabus and award-winning Finnish boat builder Axopar Boats, the new Brabus Shadow 900 is the perfect combination of luxurious road car tuning experience and boat design.

For those who are not familiar with Brabus, this legendary German tuner is known for building some of the most powerful and luxurious Mercedes-Benz-based vehicles on the road. Brabus is a unique tuner that is on par with an OEM when it comes to engineering capabilities and manufacturing knowledge. Brabus has been building highly modified Mercedes-Benz products for over 40 years with a manufacturing location based in Bottrop, Germany.

Brabus has expanded its offerings to include both boats and watches that it builds with a similar philosophy to its road cars. The Brabus Shadow 900 utilizes two twin Mercury Marine 450R Verado XL 4.6-liter V8 four-stroke engines that have a combined 900 hp. These powerful engines give pilots complete controls thanks to the addition of Mercury Joystick Piloting helm control system with skyhook digital anchor and autopilot functions.

The Brabus Shadow 900 boat can achieve speeds over 60 knots and offers customers limitless customization options. Like Brabus road cars, the Brabus Shadow 900 offers different trim levels and packages, but there is also the opportunity to pursue a completely bespoke build. Production of the Brabus Shadow 900 is limited to only 200 units so you better act fast to secure yours today.

When it comes to road cars, Brabus customers have the option to add specific packages to their Mercedes-Benz cars, much like a trim level on a production car. The unique part of Brabus’s offerings lies with its focus on accommodating unique customer requests with custom builds that an OEM would not be able to fulfill. In addition to model-specific tuning packages, Brabus is also an engine builder and famously builds engines by hand on-site for its higher-tier packages like the insane 6.3-liter V12 engine used in the G V12 900 SUV.

Brabus’s 150,000 square meter workshop is where over 6,500 vehicles are produced annually. To understand just how impressive this facility is, we recommend you check out this documentary that covers all of Brabus’s offerings.