Very few factory stock semi-trucks capture attention like the International LoneStar. It's a truck that even non-enthusiasts recognize as something special, even if they don't know its name. The curved, raked grille with its commanding presence dominates the exterior, and that grille is faithfully recreated in this extraordinarily detailed wood model, built entirely from scratch.

This is the latest project shared by Woodworking Art on YouTube, and if you're a regular Motor1.com reader, you've likely seen previous builds. Each one is impressive, be it a classic Volkswagen or a Rolls-Royce Boat Tail large enough to drive. But as the video description states, this is the artist's first attempt at a replica semi-truck. We'd say it's a runaway success based on the grille alone, which is comprised of 36 openings per side, just like the real thing.

It's not just the openings that make this grille special; it gently curves around the hood and tapers back at the top, giving the truck its slightly raked appearance. This wood model captures those angles and curves to perfection.

Subtle curves aren't relegated to the grille. Rounded fenders blend into the hood, which tapers to a point into the bumper. Teardrop headlights sit in the fenders, while the sleeper portion of the cab mirrors the basic shape of the grille, curving inward. These curves help the LoneStar stand out in a sea of slab-faced rigs, and they are all captured in this wood model. The video spends just minutes on the process, showing flashes of cutting, chiseling, and sanding. But the video description mentions "a lot of time and meticulous process of chiseling every detail," so you know this wasn't some afternoon project.

And that's just getting the grille and curves right. The real-life LoneStar is filled with detail when you look closely, not the least of which being the scalloped trim running along both sides of the hood. There are the dual engine air cleaners with integrated running lights, the dual exhaust stacks, the side steps, integrated fuel tanks under the cab, and lest we forget, this is a semi-truck. That means there are 10 wheels mounted on axles with functioning suspension, and they actually look like legit semi-truck rims.

The International LoneStar debuted back in 2009, but 13 years later it's still a sight to behold. That goes for life-size rigs, or exquisite scale models like this one.