Tow trucks are designed to do a job, and style is often left behind for utility, but one Kansas man didn't want to settle. He dreamed up a wild ride that he eventually built, creating an ultra-long, low-riding tow truck, which doesn't look like any tow truck we've ever seen.

The tow truck is a mishmash of vehicles. The chassis came from a 2007 Freightliner semi-truck, while the cab uses the body of two wheat trucks fabricated together. The natural rust makes it appear seamless, but it was one of the hardest parts of the build.

Powering the tow truck is a two-stroke Detroit Diesel engine that Brandon picked for its unique sound, which pipes through the 1,000-pound (453-kilogram) exhaust system that runs under the doors to stacks just behind the cab. The thick exhaust pipes on either side protect it from door dings, and it acts as a running board. It can get hot enough to burn passengers when they exit the truck.

The truck measures over 28 feet (8.5 meters) long and weighs 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms). While it rides low, the stacks make it 9 feet (2.7 m) tall. However, truck’s large size doesn’t stop it from performing. The engine has enough power to chew through the rear tires. The truck goes through about eight sets of tires a year, with the owner accumulating about 10,000 miles on the odometer, taking it to various events and car shows.

There's not much to the interior, with mostly exposed sheet metal, though Brandon did add some sound deadening. The seats are from a 2014 Ford F-150, as is the center console that Brandon modified to accommodate the Allison transmission.

Brandon had to fabricate many of the parts for the truck, including the custom radiator grille, using whatever he had lying around. He even forged his own three-foot tow hook, melting down aluminum truck rims and other scrap metal. It now hangs off the back.

There likely isn't a tow truck that comes close to looking like this one. It's unique, with hot-rod cues and a head-turning design.