German artist Hanna Schoenwald turned her 964-generation Porsche 911 Carrera 2 into a rolling work of art. Porsche's official Instagram page liked her creation so much that the automaker posted about it.

The Porsche's white body is a great canvas for Schoenwald to apply her design. In the video above, you can see that her process is very simple. She puts blue guides onto the body and then paints the pattern with the paint in one hand and a brush in the other. On her page about the car, Schoenwald says that the design takes inspiration from "the natural reflections in the paint."

Schoenwald didn't just walk up to her 911 and start painting, though. She sketched ideas with pen on paper first. She also created ten design studies using fiberglass scale models that mount onto canvases.

Her design adds a mix of crisp, straight lines and flowing curves the the 911's exterior. The front has some of the most striking touches. The hood receives a diagonal element that follows the shape of the bumper at the nose. There are also oval shapes along the raised portions that lead to the headlights. There are even little flourishes on the side mirrors

Along the sides, the inspiration of following the reflections in the paint is most visible. A trapezoidal element runs between the fenders. She also adds a line that traces the roofline before incorporating the shape into the rear fender flare.

The video and images don't give us a great look at the rear deck. The glimpses available show some small additions but nothing as extensive as on the front.

The 964 generation of the 911 was available from the 1989 to 1994 model years. It initially launched as the all-wheel-drive Carrera 4, and the rear-drive Carrera 2 came a year later in 1990. There were coupe, convertible, and Targa body styles.

Porsche has worked with artists to create art cars out of the company's products. Most recently, Shun Sudo covered a Taycan with stylized images of flowers. The brand took it on a tour of Japan to show off the vibrant design.