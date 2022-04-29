Listen to this article

The live-action Hot Wheels movie took a step closer to reaching the theater because Mattel and Warner Bros. made a deal with J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot company to produce the film. The companies aren't saying when they're targetting the movie's release.

The announcement includes a brief description of what they are expecting from the movie. "The high-throttle action film will bring to life this beloved, multi-generational franchise and showcase some of the world’s hottest and sleekest cars, monster trucks, and motorcycles."

There are no other details about the film at this time. There aren't even casting details yet.

Hot Wheels is a 54-year-old brand. According to the NPD Group Retail Tracking Service, it's the best-selling toy in the world with over eight billion vehicles sold.

Mattel and Warner Bros. began developing the Hot Wheels film in 2019, according to Variety. It was the second deal between the companies after partnering on the Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie and coming in 2023.

In 2016, Justin Lin was developing the Hot Wheels movie with his Perfect Storm Entertainment production company. Universal was going to distribute it. According to Variety, the option expired on that deal, and Mattel put the film right back on the market, leading to the agreement with Warner Bros.

Lin was recently in the news for stepping down from directing the tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise after just a few days of production. He is remaining a producer on the project.

Hot Wheels recently showed off a collection of vehicle models depicting EVs. They included the Audi E-Tron GT, Ford Mustang Mach-E 1400, GMC Hummer EV, Lucid Air, and Nissan Leaf RC Nismo race car.

Mattel has also started offering Hot Wheels as non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The first series launched in 2021, and the second group arrived in 2022. The latest release include vehicles like the the 1991 GMC Syclone, 1971 Buick Riviera, 1967 Oldsmobile 442, 1955 Chevy Bel Air Gasser, Corvette C8.R, Honda S2000, Civic Type R, 1990 Acura NSX, and 2001 Acura Integra GSR.