Let's face it – the Ioniq 6 was never going to echo the Prophecy. Hyundai's concept of a futuristic four-door Porsche 911 EV was simply too good to be true. Yes, the Ioniq 5 hatchback remained faithful to the Concept 45 before it, but the follow-up sedan was an unrealistic design proposal in its conceptual form. Spy shots have revealed the production version won't be nearly as sleek, but we're nevertheless still excited to see it.

Delayed at the last minute for an emergency redesign, the Ioniq 6 will finally break cover in the coming months. Meanwhile, a new batch of speculative renderings shows the electric sedan in multiple colors and with several alloy wheel designs. The unofficial design exercise takes after spy shots of camouflaged prototypes, so it shouldn't be too far off from the truth.

2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 new rendering

9 Photos

Design aside, it's refreshing to see a new mainstream sedan in an EV world dominated by crossovers. The Ioniq 6 has its work cut out for it since it'll do battle with the Tesla Model 3 and BMW i4, but its E-GMP platform has proven to be hugely promising. Speaking of which, the Ioniq 5 rides on the same architecture and was recently updated in Europe where it received the 77.4-kWh battery and mirror-replacing cameras.

One can only hope the future Ioniq 5 N will be followed by an Ioniq 6 N to go up against the Model 3 Performance and i4 M50. As seen in the Kia EV6 GT, the platform can handle as much as 576 horsepower and 546 pound-feet (740 Newton-meters) of torque. Those are some healthy numbers electric N models could take advantage of in the not-too-distant future.

Hyundai is already planning ahead by working on a fullsize SUV coming in 2024 as the Ioniq 7 with three rows of seats. It was previewed last November by the Seven Concept and should be the largest vehicle to utilize the dedicated electric platform, along with the Kia EV9 and a potential Genesis GV90.