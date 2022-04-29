Listen to this article

Here's the new Audi A4 in Avant wagon form. It features a narrower grille with a small opening below it. The outer edges of the front fascia have vertical inlets. The headlights have a sharper shape.

We aren't completely sure what vehicle Ford is developing here. The best guess right now is that it's the vehicle that is resurrecting the Fusion nameplate.

Hyundai is preparing a high-performance N variant of the Ioniq N. The company isn't disclosing powertrain specs yet. The Kia EV6 GT rides on the same platform and makes 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 546 pound-feet (740 Newton-meters) of torque.

The next-gen Hyundai Kona has styling that is similar to the current Tucson like the angular wheel arches. This one wears lots of body cladding, but it doesn't hide elements like the blunt nose.

And, here's a look inside the new Hyundai Kona. It's under some cover, but you can see the glass panel that spans about half of the dashboard. Physical controls for the HVAC system are visible on the center stack.

The new Land Rover Range Rover Sport will debut in May. This is the sporty SVR version. It rides on the same MLA-Flex platform as the new Land Rover Range Rover. Under the hood, there's reportedly a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8.

Here's the next-gen Mini Countryman and Countryman S getting a workout on the Nüburgring. They continue to have circular headlights, but the rest of the exterior styling seems more chiseled than the current one. The vehicles share the FAAR platform with the BMW X1.

The Volkswagen Caddy van has a PHEV variant on the way. The styling is the same as the purely combustion-powered versions, except for the charging port on the front fender.

