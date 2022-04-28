Listen to this article

Loki Basecamp is a company that builds truck campers, but it’s expanding its footprint. The company has partnered with Loki Coach, both Loki subsidiaries, that will take the company’s craftsmanship to full-size coaches. The first creation from the pair, the XL Coach Series, outfits a Prevost RV with Loki’s trademark build quality and off-grid features.

It’s sleek and packed with technology, but the neatest feature is that this build is wheelchair accessible. Loki designed the motorhome’s entire footprint to accommodate a wheelchair, which included outfitting the rig with a commercial-grade lift. Accessibility is a great thing.

Gallery: Loki Basecamp XL Coach Series

Loki upfitted a Prevost X3-45 VIP, giving the coach a modern-looking interior with light-colored wood, pale countertops, black cushions, and gray trim. It looks more like a small apartment than a motorhome, especially in the full-size bathroom that features a large rainfall shower and a sizable vanity.

The motorhome can sleep up to eight adults, with the main bedroom featuring a queen-size bed, ample storage, and a big TV. Two bunk beds are located in the hallway, while the living room couch folds out into an extra queen-size mattress. Two more adults can escape through the roof hatch and sleep in the roof tent. The roof also has a deck, storage racks, and solar panels that supply over 2,000-watts of power to the vehicle.

The Loki coach is stocked with the essentials – a full-size fridge, dishwasher, microwave oven, and an induction stovetop. The RV also features an outdoor kitchen with a BBQ grill, TV, and a 12-volt fridge, which all sit underneath a retractable awning. Four-season comfort is a key feature, with Loki installing heated floors and air conditioning. Loki insulates it to R16 standards.

Loki built the XL Coach Series after being approached by a client, and it looks to be the start of a new endeavor for the company. Its first is a stunning creation with a very modern interior packed with amenities and features that go well beyond the typical gadgets. Loki even includes a washer and dryer. What more could one need for some luxurious off-grid living?