Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

This rendering actually comes from Klaus Zyciora who is the head of Volkswagen Group Design. To celebrate World Design Day, he designed a truck version of the ID. Buzz and published the rendering on his Instagram channel.

This is what the new 7 Series could look like without the polarizing split headlight layout. In the link above, you can find two versions of this idea.

Okay, okay – this one is surely really weird. It proposes a wagon version of the new 7 Series, retaining the split headlight layout but adding an increased cargo area. Needless to say, you are never going to see anything like this on the streets.

This rendering puts production clothes on the A6 E-Tron concept. The electric vehicle gains slightly toned down wheels and bumpers and we have to admit it becomes one of the most beautiful modern models of Audi. Fingers crossed the actual design will be similar.