At the beginning of the month, Alfa Romeo CEO Jean-Philippe Imparato told Automotive News Europe there would be a second-generation Giulia. However, it will take a while since the sports sedan will first go through a mid-cycle facelift. That tells us it'll stick around in its current form until at least 2025 or 2026. When its successor will eventually hit the market, it won't have any combustion engines. Indeed, the Giulia will go EV-only.

Here's another kicker – it might not be a sedan anymore. Because demand for saloons has dropped significantly in the last decades, Alfa Romeo is rethinking the formula. Our pals at Motor.es have it on good authority the revamped Giulia will take the shape of a swoopy crossover. The Spanish publication claims it's going to adopt a sleek profile in the same vein as the Ferrari Purosangue. Their speculative rendering attempts to see into the future of Alfa's electric Giulia.

2022 Alfa Romeo Giulia

30 Photos

Citroën has taken a somewhat similar approach with its C5 since the latest model, dubbed C5 X, is no longer a sedan. It's more along the lines of a high-riding wagon with a coupe-like roofline. Don't be too surprised if the overhauled Opel Insignia will follow suit as that one too is said to wave goodbye to the sedan recipe.

The next-gen Giulia will be one of the many EVs from the fabled Italian brand. Alfa Romeo has previously said to go electric-only by 2027 despite not having a single zero-emissions model in its current portfolio. Its first shy attempt towards electrification is the Tonale, a compact crossover available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

The company's first EV is scheduled to arrive in 2023 and will likely be twinned with the tiny crossover Jeep previewed in early March. Both are expected to be built in Poland where they could share the assembly line with an equivalent Fiat. Also due in 2023 are updates for the Giulia and Stelvio, which spy shots have revealed will be getting redesigned headlights.