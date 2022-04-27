Can we get through this short article without using Fred Flintstone's iconic catchphrase? Admittedly, it's hard to not yell yabba dabba doo when watching this epic Lego build. So yeah, the answer to that question is a big no, but just look at this work of artistic engineering. It's absolutely worth every yabba, every dabba, and a whole lotta doo.

This is a recent video from Brick Technology, and where do we begin? For starters, this isn't a Lego set you can buy. It's a custom build using all kinds of Technic parts and even some non-Lego components for power, and it's extremely complex. This car has more bricks than an Egyptian pyramid. It's got more joints than a Cheech & Chong movie. It pivots more than a politician during an election year. And it's got more gears than the warehouse at Spacely Sprockets. Oh wait, that's The Jetsons. But you get the idea.

The video takes us through the build, including the various revisions required to dial in the slab-wheeled car. The initial proof-of-concept quickly evolved into an all-wheel drive all-slab-drive stone age dream machine with adjustable suspension, precise steering, and functional lights. The only downside we can see is a lack of space for Fred Flintstone's feet, but who needs foot power when you have batteries?

Fully assembled, we can't help noticing a slight resemblance to the latest Batmobile from The Batman. We don't know if that's coincidental, but we do know the car absolutely loves donuts. With power and steering at both axles, this Flintstones machine could pull off a stone-age gymkhana that would make Barney Rubble smile. It's a different story once tires are installed on the rollers, as the car grips the floor without even a hint of slip. In fact, there's so much grip that gears in the driveline are destroyed in the process.

But that's still not the end of the story. The video concludes with another technical upgrade, fitting the rollers with planetary gears to take the strain off the driveline. It's certainly not the first technical Lego project we've seen, but it could be the best blend of engineering and fun we've seen in a long time.

Now, how about a Lego version of George Jetson's flying bubble car?