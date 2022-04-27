Klaus Zyciora is the head of Volkswagen Group Design, and as a celebration of World Design Day, he's showing off a rendering of a VW ID. Buzz pickup. In his Instagram post showing off the truck, he asks: "Shall we bring it to the next level?" If the response is good enough, maybe something like this might hit the road someday.

The front end of Zyciora's ID. Buzz truck rendering is identical to the standard version of the van. The first noticeable difference is that there are now traditionally hinged second-row doors rather than the sliding unit on the production version of the van.

The cargo bed replaces the ID. Buzz's rear passenger compartment. The skinny taillights wrap around the side of the body directly underneath the edge of the bed. There's also a step near the rear fender that provides easier access to what a person is hauling.

The idea of an ID. Buzz pickup isn't as weird as it might initially seem. VW offered multiple generations of Transporter-based trucks (example below). The models were even available in the so-called Doppelkabine or Doka configuration with four doors and two rows of seats.

VW is preparing to offer multiple variants of the ID. Buzz. In addition to the regular van, a Cargo model is on the way to Europe later this year. Its rear cargo area can hold 137.7 cubic feet (3,900 liters) of cargo, and the dimensions can fit two European-size pallets. The model can haul a payload of 1,433 pounds (650 kilograms). Tiedowns on the floor and walls allow for securing items.

VW Commercial Vehicles is working on the ID. California that converts the Buzz into a camper. This version doesn't arrive until after 2025, and there aren't many details available about it yet.

VW Commercial Vehicles will also build an autonomous version of the ID. Buzz that will function as a robotaxi as soon as 2025. It will start operating in Hamurg, Germany, first before expanding to additional cities in Europe and North America. In concept form, the model has a lidar array on the roof, six smaller lidar units, and 11 radar panels.

The ID. Buzz will arrive in the US in 2024. This version will have a longer wheelbase than the version launching in Europe. Other changes for it reportedly include a 111-kilowatt-hour battery pack for a boost in range over the 77-kWh pack available in the European model.