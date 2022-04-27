Hennessey Special Vehicles is making 24 examples of the Venom F5 coupe and all of them have long been sold. As it turns out, one-percenters are being given a new opportunity to get behind the wheel of what could be the fastest production car. Much like the Venom GT lost its roof for a Spyder version, the Venom F5 will receive the Roadster treatment. A sketch shows what appears to be a removable targa panel to echo its predecessor.

The new Venom F5 Roadster will inherit the twin-turbo 6.6-liter V8 "Fury" engine from the coupe. It's going to produce the same colossal output of 1,817 horsepower at 8,000 rpm and 1,193 pound-feet (1,617 Newton-meters) of torque from 5,000 rpm. Loosely based on an LS V8, the engine is linked to a seven-speed, single-clutch, semi-automatic transmission equipped with paddle shifters.

Hennessey Venom F5 Lausanne Silver

12 Photos

It has some big shoes to fill considering the old Venom GT Spyder hit 265.6 mph (427.4 km/h) back on March 25, 2016 at the Naval Air Station Lemoore. Hennessey's open-top speed machine managed to beat the Bugatti Veyron Super Sport Vitesse by 11 mph. To celebrate the achievement, the Texas-based tuner offered a trio of World Record Edition Venom GT Spyders for $1.3 million before taxes.

Since then, the new F5 in coupe guise has been gradually approaching the 300-mph barrier. In February 2022 at at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds in Florida, a prototype used to conduct final calibrations went on to reach 271.6 mph (437.1 km/h). Logic tells us Hennessey is interested in breaking speed records with the F5 Roadster as well, but the first order of business is to dethrone the 304-mph Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+.

The world premiere is scheduled to take place on August 9 ahead of a public debut at The Quail less than two weeks later during the Monterey Car Week. Pricing details have not been disclosed, but we will remind you the coupe retailed for a cool $2.1 million. If history has taught us anything, it's that convertibles are usually more expensive than their fixed-roof equivalents.