Technology has a fatal flaw – humans. Whether it’s the ones designing or using it, humans are an integral part of how tech operates, including tech that pushes the boundaries of semi-self-driving cars. However, humanity’s infinite spectrum of decision-makers makes it impossible for any company to completely fool-proof their systems from human error, including Tesla.

A video uploaded to Reddit captured CCTV footage of a white Tesla Model Y appearing to succumb to human error. The video captures the car crashing into a multi-million-dollar Cirrus Vision Jet aircraft parked on an airport’s tarmac. The high-tech jet starts at around $2 million.

The 16-second video shows a white Model Y driving toward the jet without hesitation before colliding with it near the tail section. The Model Y hits it hard enough to spin the plane 90 degrees, though the tarmac looks wet. The slick surface might have helped. The Tesla doesn’t even come to a complete stop after the collision, slowly inching forward in minute bursts. The video ends with a group of onlookers coming to investigate the damage.

It’s not exactly clear what happened, but according to the video’s uploader, it’s believed that the owner was using Tesla’s Smart Summon, a feature that’s designed to bring your car to you. It’ll maneuver the car out of parking spots and around corners; however, it’s not fool-proof.

As one Redditor noted in the comments, the Model Y’s online owner’s manual states: “Smart Summon may not stop for all objects (especially very low objects such as some curbs, or very high objects such as a shelf) and may not react to all traffic.”

The manual also states that the operator should keep a clear line of sight to the crossover when using the Smart Summon feature so one can prevent the car from crashing into things. The function only works when the user’s smartphone is within approximately 6 meters (19 feet) of the vehicle.

Fully autonomous cars have years of necessary innovation ahead of them before they’re ferrying us across the country overnight. There will be more teething problems to solve, too, as the users and companies push the technologies limits, though the results aren’t always as expected. Thankfully, it doesn’t appear as if anyone was injured in the incident.

