May 19, 2021. That was the date when the best-selling vehicle in the United States went electric. Of course, we're talking about the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. And now, nearly one year later, series production is slated to begin on April 26. To celebrate, Ford is holding a special livestream event for the world to see, and you can watch it right here starting at 1:30 PM Eastern Daylight Time.

It's certainly a major event for Ford, so the pomp and circumstance around the launch of production is understandable. The F-Series pickup truck has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States for 45 years, so any major changes to the formula garner attention. It's safe to say that removing the internal combustion engine for a purely electric powertrain is arguably the single biggest change in the truck's entire history.

Thus far, it seems the new F-150 Lightning is off to a strong start. Due to strong demand that saw nearly 200,000 reservations, Ford revamped its Lightning production plan before production even started. The goal is to build 150,000 per year, and for the first model year, all Lightnings are already sold. Manufacturing will take place at Ford's massive Rouge Complex in Dearborn, and as such, that's the location for this special livestream event celebrating Lightning's production launch. Company executives, employees, UAW leaders, and customers will be part of the celebration.

Gallery: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning

75 Photos

The F-150 Lightning will come in a variety of flavors, starting with the entry-level Lightning Pro priced at just over $40,000, including destination charges. Billed as a work truck, the Lightning Pro features dual electric motors for four-wheel drive and is only available with the standard-range battery, good for a range of 230 miles. The Lightning XLT brings a bit more bling and features to the mix, and starts around $54,000 with the standard-range battery.

Literally amping up the Lightning line is the XLT with the extended-range battery. That's also the ticket to unlocking the Lightning's 563 horsepower and 320-mile range, but it adds $19,500 to the XLT's base price. The F-150 Lightning Lariat also offers a choice of batteries with a starting price of just under $70,000 for the standard-range model. The F-150 Lightning Platinum is the range-topping pickup, offered only with the extended-range battery and starting at $92,669.