Here is a battle of compact, four-door performance cars. A Hyundai Elantra N with the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission takes on a Honda Civic Type R in drag races and runs from a roll.

The Elantra N packs a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts). The NGS button on the steering wheel stands for "N Grin Shift." Pressing it temporarily provides overboost to make 286 hp (213 kW). The mill makes 289 pound-feet (392 newton-meters) of torque. With the eight-speed DCT, Hyundai says the model reaches 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 5.0 seconds.

The Civic Type R also has a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It's a bit more powerful than the one in the Hyundai by making 306 hp (228 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm). The only gearbox available is a six-speed manual.

In the first drag race between them, there's a problem. The host of the video doesn't know how to launch the Elantra N. As opposed to rocketing away from the start, the Hyundai leisurely pulls away.

For the second race, the Elantra N's owner gets behind the wheel. He is used to driving it and is able to get a proper launch. This time it's a real race. The Hyundai gets a great start and takes an early lead. The Honda is clawing back, though. At the finish line, the Elantra takes the win.

Next, there's a race from a 31-mile-per-hour (50-kilometer-per-hour) roll. When the race starts, things are close. Then the Honda starts pulling away. Things stay close, and the view from the finish line shows the Civic winning by a nose.

The last race is from a 62-mph (100-kph) roll. This time, the Hyundai doesn't stand a chance. As soon as things start, the Civic Type R pulls away, and there's nothing the Elantra N can do to keep up.

The video's host expresses the desire to re-run this race with an Elantra N that has the available six-speed manual. According to Hyundai's specs, the gearbox makes the vehicle a bit slower to hit 60 mph by requiring 5.2 seconds.